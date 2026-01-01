Menu
The 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor is an all-wheel-drive electric SUV engineered for efficiency, performance, and everyday practicality. Its dual-motor system delivers confident traction and quick acceleration, while providing an estimated driving range of up to 530 kilometers in a single charge. Fast-charging capability supports long-distance travel with minimal downtime. The minimalist interior features a large central touchscreen controlling navigation, media, and vehicle functions, complemented by over-the-air software updates. Standard safety technologies include advanced driver-assistance systems and Autopilot. With spacious seating, ample cargo capacity, and a panoramic glass roof, the Model Y balances innovation with versatility.

2024 Tesla Model Y

25,048 KM

$52,896

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y

13470520

2024 Tesla Model Y

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$52,896

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,048KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE4RF071133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stealth Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA71133
  • Mileage 25,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE DUAL MOTOR AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$52,896

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Tesla Model Y