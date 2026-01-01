Menu
The 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor is an all-electric midsize SUV featuring dual motors and all-wheel drive for strong performance and stability. It provides an estimated range of approximately 500 kilometers per charge and supports fast DC charging. Inside, the cabin includes a panoramic glass roof, a large central touchscreen for navigation and media, premium audio, wireless phone charging, and multiple USB-C ports. The vehicle comes standard with Autopilot driver assistance, with optional Full Self-Driving capability. It seats five comfortably, offers ample cargo space, and benefits from over-the-air software updates to enhance features and functionality. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Tesla Model Y

54,546 KM

$49,798

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y

13504218

2024 Tesla Model Y

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$49,798

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,546KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE5RF018344

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 24UTNA18344
  Mileage 54,546 KM

Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$49,798

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Tesla Model Y