The 2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road boasts a rugged design and advanced features suitable for off-road enthusiasts. Equipped with a robust 4.0-liter V6 engine, it delivers formidable power and torque. Its TRD Off-Road package includes enhanced suspension, skid plates, and multi-terrain select system, ensuring optimal performance on various terrains. The vehicle showcases a versatile interior with spacious seating, advanced infotainment, and safety features, blending comfort and capability seamlessly. With its off-road prowess, durable construction, and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road stands out as a reliable and adventurous SUV for those seeking off-the-beaten-path experiences. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

62 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

62KM
Used
VIN JTERU5JR8R6219817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solar Octane
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
TRD OFF ROAD

