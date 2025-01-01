Menu
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road is engineered for exceptional off-road performance and durability. It features a 4.0L V6 engine paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD. Key off-road enhancements include Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select, an electronically controlled locking rear differential, and the optional Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) for improved wheel articulation . The vehicle offers 9.8 inches of ground clearance, a 33-degree approach angle, and a 26-degree departure angle . Interior features encompass an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated SofTex-trimmed seats, and a power moonroof . Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense P, including Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert .? Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota 4Runner

15,774 KM

$71,996

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota 4Runner

12475105

2024 Toyota 4Runner

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,996

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,774KM
VIN JTERU5JR2R6235284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA35284
  • Mileage 15,774 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2024 Toyota 4Runner