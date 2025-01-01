Menu
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner SR5 7-Passenger is a robust midsize SUV designed for both versatility and comfort. It is powered by a 4.0-litre DOHC V6 engine delivering 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD. The vehicle accommodates seven passengers across three rows, featuring Softex-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and an 8-speaker audio system. Safety features encompass Toyota Safety Sense P, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and eight airbags. Additional amenities include a power moonroof, LED lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a Class IV towing hitch. Fuel consumption is rated at 14.8 L/100 km in the city and 12.5 L/100 km on the highway. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota 4Runner

16,525 KM

$67,219

2024 Toyota 4Runner

12562280

2024 Toyota 4Runner

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,525KM
VIN JTENU5JR4R6264414

  Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 24UBPA64414
  Mileage 16,525 KM

SR5 7 Passenger

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2024 Toyota 4Runner