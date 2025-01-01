Menu
2024 Toyota bZ4X

942 KM

Details

XLE

12154062

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Used
942KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMABACA3RA062850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # R177447A
  • Mileage 942 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

604-531-9156

