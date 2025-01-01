Menu
date 2025-01-01

The 2024 Toyota bZ4X LE is a front-wheel-drive electric SUV featuring a 150 kW motor producing 201 horsepower and offering a driving range of up to 406 km. Inside, it is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 for advanced driver assistance. Safety highlights include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and dynamic radar cruise control. Comfort is enhanced with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and sport-fabric seating. The exterior showcases 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and driving modes including Snow Mode for added versatility. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota bZ4X

20,134 KM

Details Description

$35,748

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota bZ4X

LE

12944447

2024 Toyota bZ4X

LE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,748

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,134KM
VIN JTMAAAAA2RA035970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,134 KM

Vehicle Description

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota bZ4X