2024 Toyota Camry
HYBRID SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$38,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,573 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Upgrade combines sporty performance with advanced features. It includes a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, dual exhaust, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The cabin features a power moonroof, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped shift knob. Technology highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless charging, a 10-inch head-up display, and Smart Key with push-button start. Safety is enhanced with a Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Bird’s-Eye View Camera, and Intelligent Clearance Sonar. The hybrid powertrain delivers excellent fuel efficiency, rated at approximately 5.3 L/100 km in the city. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916