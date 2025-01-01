Menu
The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Upgrade combines sporty performance with advanced features. It includes a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, dual exhaust, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The cabin features a power moonroof, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped shift knob. Technology highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless charging, a 10-inch head-up display, and Smart Key with push-button start. Safety is enhanced with a Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Bird’s-Eye View Camera, and Intelligent Clearance Sonar. The hybrid powertrain delivers excellent fuel efficiency, rated at approximately 5.3 L/100 km in the city. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Camry

40,573 KM

$38,989

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE

12743868

2024 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
40,573KM
VIN 4T1B21HK0RU020622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SE Upgrade

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

