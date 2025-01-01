$36,498+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid SE AWD
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid SE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$36,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Black / Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 18,613 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD features a 1.8L 4-cylinder hybrid engine delivering 138 horsepower, paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT) and an Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction. It achieves an estimated combined fuel consumption of 5.3 L/100 km. The interior includes an 8-inch Toyota Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and wireless smartphone charging. Safety features encompass Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a backup camera. The exterior is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, Bi-Beam LED headlamps, and a power slide/tilt moonroof. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916