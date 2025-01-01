Menu
The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD offers a balance of efficiency, comfort, and capability. Powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder hybrid system with an electronically controlled CVT, it produces 138 horsepower while maintaining impressive fuel economy. Its electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system adds confidence in varied conditions. Inside, it features heated front seats, automatic climate control, push-button start, and a 7-inch digital gauge cluster. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with advanced driver assistance. Added convenience comes from a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and windshield wiper de-icer. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Corolla

12,817 KM

$34,798

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

13062635

2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$34,798

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,817KM
VIN JTDBDMHE5R3014332

  Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 12,817 KM

Corolla Hybrid LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$34,798

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Corolla