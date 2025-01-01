Menu
date 2025-01-01

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 169 horsepower, paired with a CVT and Dynamic Torque All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction. It achieves a combined fuel economy of approximately 7.8?L/100?km. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Interior amenities include heated front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Exterior highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a rear spoiler. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

9,326 KM

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

12800872

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,326KM
VIN 7MUCAABG9RV119868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24CCGR19868
  • Mileage 9,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Cross LE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross