The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited AWD is powered by a 2.4-litre turbo engine paired with an 8-speed automatic and an AWD system designed for confident all-weather control. Its cabin seats seven and features leather-trimmed seating, second-row captain's chairs, and a panoramic moonroof. A 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and JBL audio system support modern convenience. Standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 provides advanced driver assistance, including lane support and pre-collision features. Additional amenities include a hands-free power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, and multiple drive modes tailored to varying road conditions.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

42,271 KM

$60,798

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Limited AWD

13205213

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Limited AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,798

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,271KM
VIN 5TDAAAB52RS018302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,271 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM PAINT
LIMITED

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$60,798

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander