$39,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Toyota Prius
Prime SE
2024 Toyota Prius
Prime SE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDACACU3R3034106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,600 KM
Vehicle Description
SE | NO ACCIDENTS | NO PST !!! | APPLE CARPLAY | ONE OWNER | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING |
Recent Arrival! 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE Silver 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD
Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year
M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty
Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Odometer is 8294 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Recent Arrival! 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE Silver 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD
Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year
M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty
Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Odometer is 8294 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2022 Honda CR-V Sport 89,162 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE 18,172 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential 70,600 KM $16,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$39,991
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2024 Toyota Prius