SE | NO ACCIDENTS | NO PST !!! | APPLE CARPLAY | ONE OWNER | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | <br><br>Recent Arrival! 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE Silver 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD<br><br><br>Why Buy From us? <br>*7x Hyundai Presidents Award of Merit Winner <br>*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence <br>*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year <br><br>M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): <br>- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program <br>- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee <br>- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection <br>- Full Synthetic Oil Change <br>- BC Verified CarFax <br>- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty <br><br>Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.<br><br><br><br><br>Odometer is 8294 kilometers below market average!<br><br><br>CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

2024 Toyota Prius

3,600 KM

Details Description

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
12301709

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
3,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDACACU3R3034106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,600 KM

Vehicle Description

SE | NO ACCIDENTS | NO PST !!! | APPLE CARPLAY | ONE OWNER | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING |

Recent Arrival! 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE Silver 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD


Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.




Odometer is 8294 kilometers below market average!


CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

