$44,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius
Limited AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24PRGR22474
- Mileage 3,702 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota Prius Limited AWD blends efficiency, technology, and comfort with its hybrid system pairing a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and dual electric motors for 196 horsepower and confident all-wheel drive capability. Inside, a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen anchors the cabin, offering wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a JBL premium audio system. Premium amenities include heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a panoramic glass roof, and wireless charging with digital key access. Practical features such as a power liftback, Panoramic View Monitor, and Advanced Park assist enhance convenience, while advanced safety systems deliver peace of mind. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
