The 2024 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid XSE Premium combines a 2.0?L plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering up to 220?hp with exceptional fuel efficiency. Its premium features include an eight-speaker JBL audio system, memory function for the driver’s seat, digital key access, power rear hatch, and advanced parking assist. Technology is highlighted by a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and a Panoramic View Monitor. Safety is strengthened by Toyota Safety Sense?3.0, while comfort comes from heated and ventilated front seats and refined interior materials, creating a modern, connected, and luxurious driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

6,194 KM

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

XSE Premi

13497182

2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

XSE Premi

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,194KM
VIN JTDACACU8R3039320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cutting Edge Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,194 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Prius Prime XSE Premium

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid