2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! Low Kilometers! The 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It includes standard all-wheel drive for enhanced traction. The interior boasts a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic emergency braking. Exterior highlights are LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and roof rails. The RAV4 XLE AWD combines practicality, comfort, and advanced technology, making it a versatile choice for various driving conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
