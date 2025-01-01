$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,998KM
VIN 2T3R1RFVXRC416336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2018 Acura MDX Tech SH-AWD 70,398 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid Luxury AWD 63,775 KM $39,500 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w-Sun & Leather Package 99,905 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2024 Toyota RAV4