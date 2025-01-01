Menu
The 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD offers a reliable and efficient compact SUV experience. It features a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering 203 horsepower. The all-wheel drive system enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions. Standard safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, with pre-collision warning, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control. The interior includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Additional amenities include LED headlights, a rearview camera, and a spacious cargo area, making the RAV4 LE AWD a practical choice for everyday use and light adventuring. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota RAV4

12,991 KM

$38,396

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

12490729

2024 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
12,991KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV1RC474952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNB74952
  • Mileage 12,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 LE AWD

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2024 Toyota RAV4