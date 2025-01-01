Menu
Account
Sign In
Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

2024 Toyota RAV4

44,318 KM

Details Description Features

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12715827

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,318KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV3RW213790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 213790
  • Mileage 44,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Safety brake pedal system
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Interior

Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Regenerative braking system
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Fender lip moldings: black
Rear bumper color: black
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Cross traffic alert: rear
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Lane deviation sensors
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
Door trim: simulated alloy
Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Starter type: motor/generator
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Headlight bezel color: chrome
Check rear seat reminder
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Seat cushion airbags: passenger front
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Smart device app compatibility: Toyota Connected Services
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / intermittent / with washer
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / intersection/junction turn / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB front / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Grille color: black / body-color surround
Smart device app function: engine start / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in dash / sunglasses holder
Infotainment: Toyota Audio Multimedia
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
EV battery capacity: 1.6 kWh
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / intersection/junction turn

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 83,196 KM $35,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC60 B5 Momentum for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volvo XC60 B5 Momentum 113,079 KM $35,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Infiniti Q60 3.0t LUXE for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Infiniti Q60 3.0t LUXE 114,064 KM $28,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2024 Toyota RAV4