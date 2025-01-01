$42,498+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$42,498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA95415
- Mileage 9,749 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with Multi-Terrain Select. It offers a combined fuel economy of approximately 29 mpg. The interior includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and available heated front seats. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. With seating for five, it provides 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space, expandable to 69.8 cubic feet with rear seats folded. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
