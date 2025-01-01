Menu
The 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with Multi-Terrain Select. It offers a combined fuel economy of approximately 29 mpg. The interior includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and available heated front seats. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. With seating for five, it provides 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space, expandable to 69.8 cubic feet with rear seats folded.

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
9,749KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV9RC395415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA95415
  • Mileage 9,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 XLE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2024 Toyota RAV4