The 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD combines efficiency, practicality, and modern technology. It runs on a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, delivering responsive handling and dependable traction. Fuel economy is impressive, averaging about 7.9 L/100 km combined. Inside, the cabin features heated front seats, a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch multi-information display. Safety is a highlight with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, pre-collision detection, blind spot monitoring, and automatic high beams. Versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats enhance cargo capacity. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota RAV4

7,952 KM

$36,898

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

12968189

2024 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,952KM
VIN 2T3B1RFVXRC483682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA83682
  • Mileage 7,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$36,898

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota RAV4