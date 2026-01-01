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The 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium AWD is a well-equipped compact SUV that combines comfort, efficiency, and all-weather capability. It is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Toyota’s Dynamic Torque Control all-wheel drive system. Premium features include SofTex-trimmed seats, heated front seats, an 8-way power driver’s seat, power moonroof, smart key with push-button start, and a hands-free power liftgate. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense, including adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Fuel economy is approximately 8.1 L/100 km combined. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota RAV4

21,251 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14098030

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,251KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV5RC474385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA74385
  • Mileage 21,251 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium AWD is a well-equipped compact SUV that combines comfort, efficiency, and all-weather capability. It is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Toyota’s Dynamic Torque Control all-wheel drive system. Premium features include SofTex-trimmed seats, heated front seats, an 8-way power driver’s seat, power moonroof, smart key with push-button start, and a hands-free power liftgate. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense, including adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Fuel economy is approximately 8.1 L/100 km combined. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XLE Premium AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$40,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota RAV4