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The 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD delivers confidence, comfort, and practicality for everyday driving. Its capable All-Wheel Drive system provides added traction in changing road conditions, while the efficient 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and smooth eight-speed automatic transmission offer responsive performance. The spacious interior features comfortable seating, a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 includes Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist. LED headlights, a rearview camera, keyless entry, and generous cargo space complete this dependable and versatile compact SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota RAV4

50,310 KM

Details Description Features

$34,688

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14435701

2024 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,688

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,310KM
VIN 2T3B1RFVXRC489692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA89692
  • Mileage 50,310 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD delivers confidence, comfort, and practicality for everyday driving. Its capable All-Wheel Drive system provides added traction in changing road conditions, while the efficient 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and smooth eight-speed automatic transmission offer responsive performance. The spacious interior features comfortable seating, a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 includes Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist. LED headlights, a rearview camera, keyless entry, and generous cargo space complete this dependable and versatile compact SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 LE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$34,688

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota RAV4