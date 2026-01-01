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The Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid XSE Technology AWD is Toyota’s high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV, combining efficiency, luxury, and advanced technology. Its 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and dual electric motors deliver an impressive 302 horsepower through electronic all-wheel drive, with up to 68 kilometres of electric-only driving on a full charge. The Technology Package adds a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, panoramic view monitor, digital rearview mirror, JBL premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and parking assist with automatic braking. Standard features include a 10.5-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, SofTex upholstery, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ for exceptional comfort and safety. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

45,287 KM

Details Description Features

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

XSE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14098036

2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

XSE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,287KM
VIN JTMGB3FV8RD219677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour SOFTEX BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA19677
  • Mileage 45,287 KM

Vehicle Description

The Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid XSE Technology AWD is Toyota’s high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV, combining efficiency, luxury, and advanced technology. Its 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and dual electric motors deliver an impressive 302 horsepower through electronic all-wheel drive, with up to 68 kilometres of electric-only driving on a full charge. The Technology Package adds a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, panoramic view monitor, digital rearview mirror, JBL premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and parking assist with automatic braking. Standard features include a 10.5-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, SofTex upholstery, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ for exceptional comfort and safety. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XSE Technology Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$54,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid