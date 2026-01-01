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The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid SE AWD combines impressive efficiency with strong performance, powered by a plug-in hybrid system delivering 302 horsepower and standard electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. It offers quick acceleration, selectable drive modes, and the ability to drive on electric power alone for many daily trips. Inside, enjoy heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and keyless entry with push-button start. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a backup camera. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

15,882 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14402986

2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

SE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,882KM
VIN JTMGB3FV2RD233350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UEBA33350
  • Mileage 15,882 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid SE AWD combines impressive efficiency with strong performance, powered by a plug-in hybrid system delivering 302 horsepower and standard electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. It offers quick acceleration, selectable drive modes, and the ability to drive on electric power alone for many daily trips. Inside, enjoy heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and keyless entry with push-button start. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a backup camera. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$49,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid