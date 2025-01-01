Menu
The 2024 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid TRD Pro is a robust SUV designed for both on-road comfort and off-road capability. It is powered by a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine producing 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle features part-time 4WD, TRD-tuned FOX shocks, a locking rear differential, and Multi-Terrain Select with Crawl Control. Exterior highlights include 18-inch TRD Pro black forged BBS wheels, a heritage-style grille with LED light bar, and a TRD skid plate. Inside, it offers a 14-inch touchscreen, JBL 14-speaker audio system, heated and ventilated SofTex seats, and a sliding third-row with adjustable cargo shelf system. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, including features like blind-spot monitoring and pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. The Sequoia Hybrid TRD Pro combines luxury and ruggedness for versatile performance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Sequoia

11,646 KM

$109,987

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Sequoia

Hybrid Sequoia Limited

12562277

2024 Toyota Sequoia

Hybrid Sequoia Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$109,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,646KM
VIN 7SVAAABA9RX041959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Cockpit Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA41959
  • Mileage 11,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD PRO

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$109,987

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Sequoia