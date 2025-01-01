Menu
The 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE AWD 8-Passenger minivan features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine producing 245 horsepower. It offers an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined and an all-wheel-drive system with an additional electric motor for the rear wheels. Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. The spacious interior accommodates eight passengers with ample cargo space. The infotainment system includes a touchscreen interface for easy access to media and navigation. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Sienna

9,066 KM

Details Description Features

12164340

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
9,066KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC8RS123951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA23951
  • Mileage 9,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass

