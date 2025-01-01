$57,588+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$57,588
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTRA98349
- Mileage 14,587 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE 8-Passenger combines fuel efficiency with family-focused practicality. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with an eCVT, delivering impressive fuel economy. The cabin seats eight comfortably, featuring heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-sliding side doors, and 60/40 split-folding third-row seats. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with features like pre-collision warning, lane assist, radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. A 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, and multiple USB ports complete its tech-rich interior. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916