Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE 8-Passenger combines fuel efficiency with family-focused practicality. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with an eCVT, delivering impressive fuel economy. The cabin seats eight comfortably, featuring heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-sliding side doors, and 60/40 split-folding third-row seats. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with features like pre-collision warning, lane assist, radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. A 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, and multiple USB ports complete its tech-rich interior. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Sienna

14,587 KM

Details Description Features

$57,588

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass

Watch This Vehicle
12672642

2024 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12672642
  2. 12672642
  3. 12672642
  4. 12672642
  5. 12672642
  6. 12672642
  7. 12672642
  8. 12672642
  9. 12672642
  10. 12672642
  11. 12672642
  12. 12672642
  13. 12672642
  14. 12672642
  15. 12672642
  16. 12672642
  17. 12672642
  18. 12672642
  19. 12672642
  20. 12672642
  21. 12672642
  22. 12672642
  23. 12672642
  24. 12672642
  25. 12672642
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,587KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC2RS198349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTRA98349
  • Mileage 14,587 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE 8-Passenger combines fuel efficiency with family-focused practicality. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with an eCVT, delivering impressive fuel economy. The cabin seats eight comfortably, featuring heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-sliding side doors, and 60/40 split-folding third-row seats. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with features like pre-collision warning, lane assist, radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. A 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, and multiple USB ports complete its tech-rich interior. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sienna LE FWD 8-Pass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD Sport for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD Sport 19,410 KM $128,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD 3,034 KM $43,389 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD 90,650 KM $34,259 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,588

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Sienna