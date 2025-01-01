$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
XLE 8-Passenger FWD
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
Used
23,496KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC1RS198763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T273695A
- Mileage 23,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
