Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2024 Toyota Sienna

23,496 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna

XLE 8-Passenger FWD

13139608

2024 Toyota Sienna

XLE 8-Passenger FWD

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,496KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC1RS198763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T273695A
  • Mileage 23,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

