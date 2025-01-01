$64,698+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$64,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Moonstone / Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA26181
- Mileage 23,224 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE AWD with Technology Package combines a 245-hp hybrid powertrain with Toyota’s electronic AWD, providing efficient performance and confident handling. The Technology Package enhances comfort and convenience with a 12-speaker JBL Clari-Fi audio system, rear-seat entertainment with HDMI inputs and wireless headphones, a digital rear-view mirror, Qi wireless charging, a 120-V/1500-W power outlet, and LED fog lamps. Advanced safety is standard, including Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross-Traffic Brake. Seating for seven, premium tech, and hybrid efficiency make this Sienna ideal for families. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
