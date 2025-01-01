Menu
The 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE AWD with Technology Package combines a 245-hp hybrid powertrain with Toyota’s electronic AWD, providing efficient performance and confident handling. The Technology Package enhances comfort and convenience with a 12-speaker JBL Clari-Fi audio system, rear-seat entertainment with HDMI inputs and wireless headphones, a digital rear-view mirror, Qi wireless charging, a 120-V/1500-W power outlet, and LED fog lamps. Advanced safety is standard, including Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross-Traffic Brake. Seating for seven, premium tech, and hybrid efficiency make this Sienna ideal for families. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Sienna

23,224 KM

$64,698

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass

2024 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,698

+ taxes & licensing

23,224KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC0RS126181

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Moonstone / Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA26181
  • Mileage 23,224 KM

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$64,698

+ taxes & licensing>

604-531-2916

