2024 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
- Exterior Colour Underground
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24TAGR44940
- Mileage 2,953 KM
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TRD Sport is a midsize pickup that combines performance, technology, and comfort. It features a 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic or optional 6-speed manual transmission. The TRD Sport includes a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a hood scoop. Inside, it offers a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and fabric-trimmed seats. Safety features encompass Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
