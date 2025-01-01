Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TRD Sport is a midsize pickup that combines performance, technology, and comfort. It features a 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic or optional 6-speed manual transmission. The TRD Sport includes a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a hood scoop. Inside, it offers a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and fabric-trimmed seats. Safety features encompass Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Tacoma

2,953 KM

Details Description Features

$58,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT

Watch This Vehicle
12517150

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12517150
  2. 12517150
  3. 12517150
  4. 12517150
  5. 12517150
  6. 12517150
  7. 12517150
  8. 12517150
  9. 12517150
  10. 12517150
  11. 12517150
  12. 12517150
  13. 12517150
  14. 12517150
  15. 12517150
  16. 12517150
  17. 12517150
  18. 12517150
  19. 12517150
  20. 12517150
  21. 12517150
  22. 12517150
  23. 12517150
  24. 12517150
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,953KM
VIN 3TYLB5JN6RT044940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Underground
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24TAGR44940
  • Mileage 2,953 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TRD Sport is a midsize pickup that combines performance, technology, and comfort. It features a 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic or optional 6-speed manual transmission. The TRD Sport includes a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a hood scoop. Inside, it offers a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and fabric-trimmed seats. Safety features encompass Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota GR Corolla for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota GR Corolla 1,012 KM $63,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 8,871 KM $58,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid SE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid SE AWD 25,296 KM $54,598 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Tacoma