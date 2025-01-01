Menu
Method 703 Wheels with Falken Wildpeak All Terrain Tires! Rock Rails! Roof Rack! Black Chrome Exhaust Tip! The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Premium is a midsize pickup engineered for both rugged terrains and refined comfort. It is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Off-road capabilities are enhanced with Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, crawl control, and multi-terrain select. The exterior features 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, a power moonroof, and cast aluminum running boards. Inside, the cabin boasts SofTex-trimmed, heated and ventilated power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with JBL audio. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, blind spot monitoring, and a multi-terrain monitor.

2024 Toyota Tacoma

5,565 KM

Details Description Features

$69,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT

12534160

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,565KM
VIN 3TYLB5JN4RT056861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24TAGR56861
  • Mileage 5,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Off Road Premium

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Tacoma