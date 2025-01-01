$69,898+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$69,898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24TAGR48041
- Mileage 10,562 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Premium is engineered for both rugged terrain and everyday comfort. It features a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD. Off-road capabilities include Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select, and a Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism. The exterior boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, a power moonroof, and aluminum running boards. Inside, it offers heated and ventilated SofTex front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 14-inch touchscreen with JBL audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital key, and a wireless charging pad. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including blind spot monitoring, lane tracing assist, and a Multi-Terrain View Monitor. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
