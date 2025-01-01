Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum combines luxury, capability, and advanced technology. It is powered by the i-FORCE MAX twin-turbo 3.4-L V6 hybrid, producing 437?hp and 583?lb-ft of torque with an estimated 22?mpg combined. The cabin offers leather seating, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic moonroof, ambient lighting, and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety and convenience features include a digital rear-view mirror, panoramic view monitor, and Trailer Backup Guide with Straight Path Assist. Premium touches and robust performance make it ideal for both work and refined driving experiences. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Tundra

37,058 KM

Details Description Features

$75,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Tundra

HYBRID CREWMAX PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle
13162039

2024 Toyota Tundra

HYBRID CREWMAX PLATINUM

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13162039
  2. 13162039
  3. 13162039
  4. 13162039
  5. 13162039
  6. 13162039
  7. 13162039
  8. 13162039
  9. 13162039
  10. 13162039
  11. 13162039
  12. 13162039
  13. 13162039
  14. 13162039
  15. 13162039
  16. 13162039
  17. 13162039
  18. 13162039
  19. 13162039
  20. 13162039
  21. 13162039
  22. 13162039
  23. 13162039
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,058KM
VIN 5TFNC5DB2RX044477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA44477
  • Mileage 37,058 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum combines luxury, capability, and advanced technology. It is powered by the i-FORCE MAX twin-turbo 3.4-L V6 hybrid, producing 437?hp and 583?lb-ft of torque with an estimated 22?mpg combined. The cabin offers leather seating, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic moonroof, ambient lighting, and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety and convenience features include a digital rear-view mirror, panoramic view monitor, and Trailer Backup Guide with Straight Path Assist. Premium touches and robust performance make it ideal for both work and refined driving experiences. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Tundra Platinum with Advanced

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE 32,910 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited 11,280 KM $60,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited 7,516 KM $84,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$75,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Tundra