2024 Toyota Venza
Hybrid Venza Limited
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$52,949
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UETA53907
- Mileage 19,487 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid Limited offers a refined blend of efficiency, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid engine and all-wheel drive, it delivers 219 horsepower and achieves an impressive 39 MPG combined. The Limited trim features a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and SofTex-trimmed seating. A JBL nine-speaker premium audio system, wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, and a digital rearview mirror enhance convenience. Safety is bolstered by a 360-degree camera system and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+. Its sleek design and upscale interior complete this well-equipped hybrid SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
