The 2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid XLE offers a refined blend of efficiency, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with three electric motors and electronic on-demand all-wheel drive, it delivers 219 horsepower and excellent fuel economy. Exterior features include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlights, fog lights, and a hands-free power liftgate. Inside, it provides SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and JBL audio. Additional highlights include dual-zone climate control, a digital rearview mirror, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Venza

31,017 KM

$50,496

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

12812911

2024 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

31,017KM
VIN JTEAAAAH3RJ159707

  • Exterior Colour Coastal Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA59707
  • Mileage 31,017 KM

XLE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Venza