Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid LE combines refined design with efficient performance, powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid engine and three electric motors producing 219 hp. Its electronic on-demand all-wheel drive and smooth CVT deliver confident handling and fuel economy around 6.1 L/100 km. The cabin features an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a 7-inch digital display, and wireless charging. Advanced safety is standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, offering pre-collision warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring, ensuring a secure and comfortable driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2024 Toyota Venza

32,910 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Venza

HYBRID VENZA LE

Watch This Vehicle
13154716

2024 Toyota Venza

HYBRID VENZA LE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13154716
  2. 13154716
  3. 13154716
  4. 13154716
  5. 13154716
  6. 13154716
  7. 13154716
  8. 13154716
  9. 13154716
  10. 13154716
  11. 13154716
  12. 13154716
  13. 13154716
  14. 13154716
  15. 13154716
  16. 13154716
  17. 13154716
  18. 13154716
  19. 13154716
  20. 13154716
  21. 13154716
  22. 13154716
  23. 13154716
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,910KM
VIN JTEAAAAH5RJ164715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coastal Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UADA64715
  • Mileage 32,910 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid LE combines refined design with efficient performance, powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid engine and three electric motors producing 219 hp. Its electronic on-demand all-wheel drive and smooth CVT deliver confident handling and fuel economy around 6.1 L/100 km. The cabin features an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a 7-inch digital display, and wireless charging. Advanced safety is standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, offering pre-collision warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring, ensuring a secure and comfortable driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE 32,910 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited 11,280 KM $60,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited 7,516 KM $84,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2024 Toyota Venza