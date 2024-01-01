Menu
2024 Volkswagen Atlas

5,832 KM

Details Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
2.0 TSI Peak Edition

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Used
5,832KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2CR2CA3RC593494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RA555479A
  • Mileage 5,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

