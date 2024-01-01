Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

15 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWGM7BU0RM067457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1960
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2019 Ford Edge *KEYLESS ENTRY *REVERSE CAMERA* for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Ford Edge *KEYLESS ENTRY *REVERSE CAMERA* 118,582 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line *360 DEGREE CAMERA *PREMIUM AUDIO *VENTILATED SEATS* for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line *360 DEGREE CAMERA *PREMIUM AUDIO *VENTILATED SEATS* 83,002 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL *WIRLESS CHARGE*3ROW*FOOT ASSIT TAILGATE OPENING* for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL *WIRLESS CHARGE*3ROW*FOOT ASSIT TAILGATE OPENING* 34,270 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2024 Volkswagen Jetta