$39,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
Used
4,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVSX7B24RM009310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 4,281 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email White Rock Volkswagen
