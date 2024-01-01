Menu
2024 Volkswagen Taos

4,281 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVSX7B24RM009310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

2024 Volkswagen Taos