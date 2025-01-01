$34,585+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$34,585
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3976A
- Mileage 33,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience modern design, advanced technology, and everyday versatility with the 2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline in stylish Grey, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This top-trim compact SUV is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine paired with all-wheel drive, offering a smooth balance of efficiency and performance for both city commutes and weekend adventures.
The Highline trim surrounds you with comfort and premium features, including leather seating surfaces, a power drivers seat with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected with Volkswagens 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, along with a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging.
Safety is at the forefront with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Traffic Alert, and Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking all standard.
With its upscale interior, advanced safety technology, and versatile size, the 2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline in Grey is the perfect SUV for modern life. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand!
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing>
604-588-6088