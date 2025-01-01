Menu
Experience modern design, advanced technology, and everyday versatility with the 2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline in stylish Grey, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This top-trim compact SUV is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine paired with all-wheel drive, offering a smooth balance of efficiency and performance for both city commutes and weekend adventures. The Highline trim surrounds you with comfort and premium features, including leather seating surfaces, a power drivers seat with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected with Volkswagens 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, along with a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging. Safety is at the forefront with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Traffic Alert, and Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking all standard. With its upscale interior, advanced safety technology, and versatile size, the 2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline in Grey is the perfect SUV for modern life. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2024 Volkswagen Taos

33,676 KM

Details Description

$34,585

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos

Highline 4MOTION

12926444

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Highline 4MOTION

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$34,585

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,676KM
VIN 3vv4x7b24rm011745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3976A
  • Mileage 33,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

