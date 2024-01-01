Menu
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

26,166 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition *REMOTE START*APPLE/ANDROID CAR PLAY*BLIND SPOT*

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition *REMOTE START*APPLE/ANDROID CAR PLAY*BLIND SPOT*

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,166KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV8B7AX2RM022224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,166 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

