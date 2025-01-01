Menu
Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

49,404 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

12844174

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,404KM
VIN 3VVMB7AX9RM040959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PRE GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Safety brake pedal system
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Camera system: rearview
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front air conditioning zones: single
Wheel locks: front and rear
Heated windshield wiper rests
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
4WD type: on demand
Fender lip moldings: black
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear seat: sliding
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Mirror color: silver
Exhaust: hidden
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Gesture infotainment controls
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: silver
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching / perforated
Rocker panel color: black / chrome accents
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due
Rear bumper color: body-color / chrome accents
Wheels: polished aluminum alloy with painted accents
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Impact sensor: alert system / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED
Smart device app compatibility: Amazon Alexa / Car-Net
Infotainment: MIB3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan