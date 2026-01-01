$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volvo VNL
760
2024 Volvo VNL
760
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
Used
479,571KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 479,571 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 VOLVO 760
479,571 KM
SPECS:
DD13 | 455 HP
12 SPEED AUTO
13,200 LB FRONT AXLE
40,000 LB REAR AXLE
229" WHEELBASE
2.64 RATIO
BALANCE OF MANUFACTURER WARRANTY:
ENGINE:
1,207,000 KM OR JUNE 1, 2028
TRANSMISSION:
1,207,000 KM OR JUNE 1, 2028
CLUTCH:
563,000 KM OR JUNE 1, 2026
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
604-239-GILL(4455)
