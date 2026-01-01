2024 Volvo VNL

Menu
<p><strong>2024 VOLVO 760</strong></p><p><strong>479,571 KM</strong></p><p><strong>SPECS:</strong></p><p><strong>DD13 | 455 HP</strong></p><p><strong>12 SPEED AUTO</strong></p><p><strong>13,200 LB FRONT AXLE</strong></p><p><strong>40,000 LB REAR AXLE</strong></p><p><strong>229 WHEELBASE </strong></p><p><strong>2.64 RATIO</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>BALANCE OF MANUFACTURER WARRANTY:</strong></p><p><strong>ENGINE:</strong></p><p><strong>1,207,000 KM OR JUNE 1, 2028</strong></p><p><strong>TRANSMISSION:</strong></p><p><strong>1,207,000 KM OR JUNE 1, 2028</strong></p><p><strong>CLUTCH:</strong></p><p><strong>563,000 KM OR JUNE 1, 2026</strong></p>

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

Used
479,571KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 479,571 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 VOLVO 760

479,571 KM

SPECS:

DD13 | 455 HP

12 SPEED AUTO

13,200 LB FRONT AXLE

40,000 LB REAR AXLE

229" WHEELBASE 

2.64 RATIO

 

BALANCE OF MANUFACTURER WARRANTY:

ENGINE:

1,207,000 KM OR JUNE 1, 2028

TRANSMISSION:

1,207,000 KM OR JUNE 1, 2028

CLUTCH:

563,000 KM OR JUNE 1, 2026

