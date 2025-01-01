$64,990+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,828 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the future of driving with the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate, now available in stunning Cloud Blue at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This fully electric SUV delivers an exhilarating 402 horsepower from its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, offering instant acceleration and a zero-emissions driving experience.
Designed for modern lifestyles, the XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate boasts a sleek, aerodynamic exterior with Volvos signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, a high-gloss black contrast roof, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is crafted for luxury and convenience, featuring premium leather-free upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a Harman Kardon premium sound system.
Stay effortlessly connected with the Google-based infotainment system, providing built-in Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Apple CarPlay for a seamless digital experience. Volvos renowned safety features, including Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring, ensure peace of mind on every journey.
With a long-range battery and fast-charging capability, the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate in Cloud Blue is the perfect blend of sustainability, performance, and Scandinavian elegance. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
