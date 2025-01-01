Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the future of driving with the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate, now available in stunning Cloud Blue at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This fully electric SUV delivers an exhilarating 402 horsepower from its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, offering instant acceleration and a zero-emissions driving experience. Designed for modern lifestyles, the XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate boasts a sleek, aerodynamic exterior with Volvos signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, a high-gloss black contrast roof, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is crafted for luxury and convenience, featuring premium leather-free upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a Harman Kardon premium sound system. Stay effortlessly connected with the Google-based infotainment system, providing built-in Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Apple CarPlay for a seamless digital experience. Volvos renowned safety features, including Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring, ensure peace of mind on every journey. With a long-range battery and fast-charging capability, the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate in Cloud Blue is the perfect blend of sustainability, performance, and Scandinavian elegance. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2024 Volvo XC40

6,828 KM

Details Description

$64,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric Twin eAWD Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
12174313

2024 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric Twin eAWD Ultimate

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,828KM
VIN YV4ER3XM4R2264018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the future of driving with the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate, now available in stunning Cloud Blue at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This fully electric SUV delivers an exhilarating 402 horsepower from its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, offering instant acceleration and a zero-emissions driving experience.

Designed for modern lifestyles, the XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate boasts a sleek, aerodynamic exterior with Volvos signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, a high-gloss black contrast roof, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is crafted for luxury and convenience, featuring premium leather-free upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a Harman Kardon premium sound system.

Stay effortlessly connected with the Google-based infotainment system, providing built-in Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Apple CarPlay for a seamless digital experience. Volvos renowned safety features, including Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring, ensure peace of mind on every journey.

With a long-range battery and fast-charging capability, the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate in Cloud Blue is the perfect blend of sustainability, performance, and Scandinavian elegance. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan 42,910 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric Twin eAWD Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric Twin eAWD Ultimate 6,828 KM $64,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 AWD PHEV Ultimate Bright 7-Seater - NO PST!! for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 AWD PHEV Ultimate Bright 7-Seater - NO PST!! 15,884 KM $93,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2024 Volvo XC40