Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2024 Volvo XC40

10,039 KM

Details Description

$53,585

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volvo XC40

B5 AWD Ultimate Dark Theme

2024 Volvo XC40

B5 AWD Ultimate Dark Theme

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$53,585

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,039KM
VIN YV4L12UM1R2237016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$53,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2024 Volvo XC40