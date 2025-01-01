$53,585+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Volvo XC40
B5 AWD Ultimate Dark Theme
2024 Volvo XC40
B5 AWD Ultimate Dark Theme
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$53,585
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,039KM
VIN YV4L12UM1R2237016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,039 KM
Vehicle Description
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2017 Acura MDX Nav Pkg - Local/Good service record/$25k SUV 110,527 KM $25,485 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla 47,206 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade / LOCAL / NO ACCIDENTS / 1 OWNER 49,098 KM $25,483 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
$53,585
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-588-6088
2024 Volvo XC40