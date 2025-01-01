$69,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Plus Dark Theme - NO PST!!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3864INCOMING
- Mileage 29,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the future of luxury SUVs with the 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plus, now available in sophisticated Thunder Grey at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid delivers an impressive 455 horsepower by combining a turbocharged 2.0L engine with an advanced electric motor, offering both exhilarating performance and all-electric driving capability for zero-emission commutes.
The XC60 Recharge Plus features a bold yet refined exterior with Volvos signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, a sleek black grille, and striking 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, you'll find a beautifully designed cabin with premium materials, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and a spacious cargo areaperfect for any adventure.
Equipped with Volvos cutting-edge Google-based infotainment system, youll enjoy seamless connectivity with Google Maps, Google Assistant, Apple CarPlay, and a high-end audio system. Safety remains a priority, with advanced driver-assist features such as Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping aid providing peace of mind on every journey.
Combining eco-friendly efficiency with luxury and performance, the 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plus in Thunder Grey is the perfect choice for modern drivers. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
