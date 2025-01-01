$93,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 AWD PHEV Ultimate Bright 7-Seater - NO PST!!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3866INCOMING
- Mileage 15,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of Scandinavian luxury and electrified performance with the 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate, now available in stunning Onyx Black at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV combines a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0L engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering an impressive 455 horsepower and offering all-electric driving capability for eco-friendly commuting.
Designed for those who demand the best, the XC90 Recharge Ultimate boasts a sophisticated exterior with Thors Hammer LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels, and an aerodynamic silhouette that exudes confidence. The meticulously crafted interior features Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats with massage function, a panoramic sunroof, and a crystal gear shifterensuring every drive is a first-class experience.
Stay seamlessly connected with the Google-based infotainment system, featuring Google Assistant, Google Maps, Apple CarPlay, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system for an immersive audio experience. Advanced safety technology, including Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and 360-degree camera, ensures exceptional protection for you and your passengers.
With its blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate in Onyx Black redefines the modern SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
