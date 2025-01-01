Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the pinnacle of Scandinavian luxury and electrified performance with the 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate, now available in stunning Onyx Black at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV combines a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0L engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering an impressive 455 horsepower and offering all-electric driving capability for eco-friendly commuting. Designed for those who demand the best, the XC90 Recharge Ultimate boasts a sophisticated exterior with Thors Hammer LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels, and an aerodynamic silhouette that exudes confidence. The meticulously crafted interior features Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats with massage function, a panoramic sunroof, and a crystal gear shifterensuring every drive is a first-class experience. Stay seamlessly connected with the Google-based infotainment system, featuring Google Assistant, Google Maps, Apple CarPlay, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system for an immersive audio experience. Advanced safety technology, including Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and 360-degree camera, ensures exceptional protection for you and your passengers. With its blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate in Onyx Black redefines the modern SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2024 Volvo XC90

15,884 KM

Details Description

$93,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 AWD PHEV Ultimate Bright 7-Seater - NO PST!!

Watch This Vehicle
12174307

2024 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 AWD PHEV Ultimate Bright 7-Seater - NO PST!!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$93,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,884KM
VIN YV4H60CFXR1199788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3866INCOMING
  • Mileage 15,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the pinnacle of Scandinavian luxury and electrified performance with the 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate, now available in stunning Onyx Black at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV combines a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0L engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering an impressive 455 horsepower and offering all-electric driving capability for eco-friendly commuting.

Designed for those who demand the best, the XC90 Recharge Ultimate boasts a sophisticated exterior with Thors Hammer LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels, and an aerodynamic silhouette that exudes confidence. The meticulously crafted interior features Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats with massage function, a panoramic sunroof, and a crystal gear shifterensuring every drive is a first-class experience.

Stay seamlessly connected with the Google-based infotainment system, featuring Google Assistant, Google Maps, Apple CarPlay, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system for an immersive audio experience. Advanced safety technology, including Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and 360-degree camera, ensures exceptional protection for you and your passengers.

With its blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate in Onyx Black redefines the modern SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Toyota Corolla SE CVT 141,427 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 79,187 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Venue Ultimate IVT w-Black Interior for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Hyundai Venue Ultimate IVT w-Black Interior 30,250 KM $26,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$93,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2024 Volvo XC90