The 2025 Honda Civic Sport CVT combines sporty design with everyday practicality. It features a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine producing 150 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission for smooth, efficient performance. The Sport trim includes 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a sleek exterior. Inside, it offers a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and an 8-speaker audio system. Standard Honda Sensing technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Collision Mitigation Braking, enhancing safety and driver confidence across all driving conditions.

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,071KM
VIN 2HGFE2F57SH103748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE/FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA03748
  • Mileage 15,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$34,888

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Honda Civic