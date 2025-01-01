$34,888+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Civic
Sport CVT Sedan
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE/FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA03748
- Mileage 15,071 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Honda Civic Sport CVT combines sporty design with everyday practicality. It features a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine producing 150 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission for smooth, efficient performance. The Sport trim includes 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a sleek exterior. Inside, it offers a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and an 8-speaker audio system. Standard Honda Sensing technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Collision Mitigation Braking, enhancing safety and driver confidence across all driving conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
