2025 Honda Civic

69,375 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid SPORT HYBRID

12877532

2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid SPORT HYBRID

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,375KM
VIN 2HGFE4F82SH003997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 003997
  • Mileage 69,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!

Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Interior

Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Regenerative braking system
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Antenna type: mast
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Watts: 180
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
Door trim: cloth
Mirror color: black
Camera system: rear multi-view
Capless fuel filler system
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Lane deviation sensors
Infotainment: HondaLink
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm
Window defogger: rear
Dash trim: metallic
Exhaust: hidden
Starter type: motor/generator
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Check rear seat reminder
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Internet radio app: iHeartRadio
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Smart device app compatibility: HondaLink
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / Google POIs / Google search
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB-C front
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Smart device app function: maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / vehicle location
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low battery / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due / turn off headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2025 Honda Civic